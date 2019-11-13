SHAKOPEE, Minn. — Ina Dianne “Dee” Langschied, 81, of Shakopee, Minnesota, formerly of Fremont and Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019.
She was born on Feb. 3, 1938, and grew up in Yankeetown, Indiana, a daughter of the late Earl and Rebecca (Cox) Pfafflin.
She worked for 25 years as a claims adjuster for State Farm Insurance before retiring. She was a member at VFW Aux. 10006, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, as well as St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Angola, Indiana.
She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and playing the slot machines in Vegas. She also enjoyed being outdoors and traveling the country, especially Hawaii.
Surviving family include her daughter, Dinah (Dave) Hyatt; granddaughter, Stephanie McConnell; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; stepdaughters, Bev Nichter and Holly Amber (Tim Roling); stepsons, Bill (Jeanie) Langschied, Jim Langschied (Gwen Cheang), and Tom (Nancy) Langschied; sister, Gayle Wimmenauer.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in passing by her husband, Elmer Langschied; son, Duke Hart; brothers, Milo, Michael Moses, and Michael Pfafflin.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m., on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 6600 Covington Road, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Visitation will be 9:30-10:30 a.m., on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Memorials may be made to American Alzheimer’s Association.
Condolences may be left online at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.