KENDALLVILLE — Pauline Josephine (Baker) Cross, age 93, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at her daughter, Kelley’s home in Kendallville.
Mrs. Cross was born in Chazy, New York, on Sept. 10, 1929, to John and Rose (Supernault) Baker. They preceded her in death.
She married Thomas Henry Cross on July 24, 1948, in Wahdam, New York, and he preceded her in death in 2012.
Pauline was a homemaker, but she also was employed with Uniform Printing and Courier for a short time.
Survivors include her daughters, Martha and Gary Dafforn, of Kendallville and Kelley and Jerry Lash, of Kendallville; sons, Charles and Rebecca Cross, of Albion, Wyman and Debra Cross, of Helmer, Thomas Cross Jr., of Kendallville, Jeffrey and Susan Cross, of St. Joe and Anthony and Carie Cross, of Albion; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Tom; two grandsons; and eight brothers and sisters.
No services will be held.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
