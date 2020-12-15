LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Carolyn Muhn, 91, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at her home.
She was born to William and Evelyn Birchler on Nov. 2, 1929, in Cannelton, Indiana. Her parents preceded her in death.
She received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Indiana University in 1951.
Carolyn married Thomas Muhn, whom she met while attending IU in 1951, and they moved to Auburn, Indiana.
A few years after his death in 1971, she moved to Bloomington, Indiana, where she became very active in the Bloomington community and with Indiana University.
In 2004, she received the Gertrude Rich Award for her outstanding contributions to the Indiana University Alumni Association. She helped establish the IU Alumni Club of Dekalb County, served on IUAA’s Executive Council and served as secretary of IUAA from 1989-1994. She also served on the house board of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority at IU.
Carolyn is survived by her six daughters and their husbands, Melinda and Larry Snyder, of Louisville, Kentucky, Ellen and Mark Detroy, of Indianapolis, Indiana, Marianne and Gary Reynolds, of Auburn, Indiana, Karen and Scott Miller, of Louisville, Kentucky, Margie Mummert and Tony Hibner, of Avon, Indiana, and Carolyn and Tabb Routt, of Louisville, Kentucky. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Carolyn was a remarkable woman, who raised six girls on her own for many years. She found ways to engage with IU and her sorority, have dear friends and travel.
She eventually relocated to Louisville in 2008, to be near three of her daughters and their families. She made her mark on her piece of this world and will be greatly missed.
Private services and burial will be at a future date in Auburn, Indiana, for the immediate family.
The family asks that donations be made in Carolyn’s memory to The ALS Association Indiana Chapter, 7202 E. 87 St., Suite 102, Indianapolis, IN 46256 or to
Conventual Franciscan Friars, Province Of Our Lady of Consolation, 103 St. Francis Blvd., Mount St. Francis, IN 47146-9000
