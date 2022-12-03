HAMILTON — Richard Kay Duncan, 81, of Hamilton, died Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at his residence. Graveside services will be Saturday, Dec. 10, at 10 a.m. at Hamilton Cemetery. A Celebration of Life service will be Sunday, Dec.11, at noon at the Hamilton Fish & Game Club. Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 N. Main St., Hudson, is assisting the family with arrangements.
