GARRETT — Lester F. Babbitt, 95, of Garrett, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn.
He was born on Dec. 29, 1927, in Garrett, to Lewis and Meta Babbitt.
Lester was a graduate of Garrett High School Class of 1946, and enjoyed playing softball.
He served in the United States Army during the Korean War.
Lester worked at Yoder Ford in Garrett for 36 years, retiring in 1983.
He was a member of Garrett Presbyterian Church.
He also was a member of the Garrett Eagles and American Legion Post 178.
He was a lover of all animals and fed stray cats for many years in abandoned buildings in Garrett. He was a lifelong Chicago Cubs, Greenbay Packers and Purdue Boilermaker fan.
He was an avid golfer and had two holes-in-one. He loved to fish in every season and loved mowing his yard.
Surviving are his wife, Beverly Babbitt; son, Bruce Babbitt; two daughters, Betsy (George) Schultz and Lori (Kim) Thorne; daughter-in-law, Vicki Babbitt; five grandchildren, Brandon (Stephani) Schultz, Justin (Larissa) Schultz, John (Neha) Thorne, Julia Thorne and Tyler Babbitt; and two great-grandchildren, Greydon Schultz and Elyse Schultz.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Brad Babbitt; and two sisters, Lois Woodcock and Loraine Corry.
There will be a private graveside service at Christian Union Cemetery in rural Garrett.
Memorials may be directed to DeKalb Humane Society, P.O. Box 806, Auburn, IN 46706.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
