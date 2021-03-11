AUBURN — Mary Lou “Peg” Crouch, age 94, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at her Auburn home.
Mrs. Crouch was born on Oct. 2, 1926, in Hamilton, Indiana, to Joseph and Mary (Hanes) Williamson.
She married Charles Crouch on July 11, 1947, in Auburn. He preceded her in death on Dec. 16, 1989.
Mrs. Crouch was an active member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Auburn, where she belonged to the Women’s Prayer Group.
Over the years she worked for Western Auto, Auburn City Hardware and the Bread Basket Deli in Auburn.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, John and Debra Crouch, of Auburn, Michael and Myra Crouch, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Thomas Crouch, of Auburn; daughter and son-in-law, Therese and David Bunn, of Auburn; sister-in-law, Catherine Andrews, of Fort Wayne; three grandchildren, Cara Cahill, Chelsea Koehl and Shawn Crouch; and five great-grandchildren, Jaxson Koehl, Emary Koehl, Ethan Clements, Seth Clements and Joe Cahill.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles Crouch; and one son, David Crouch.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 14, 2021, from 4-7 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn, with a rosary at 7 p.m.
Additional visitation will be held on Monday morning, March 15, 2021, prior to the Funeral Mass at the church from 10-11 a.m.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, March 15, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 500 E. 7th St., in Auburn, with Father Timothy Wrozek officiating.
Burial will take place at Catholic Cemetery in Auburn.
Memorial donations may be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Per Gov. Holcomb’s mandate, face coverings and social distancing will be required.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
