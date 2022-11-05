AUBURN — Danny R. “Dan” Frost, 62, died on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at his home in Auburn.
He was born in Garrett, Indiana, on June 3, 1960, to Alson H. and Carol J. (Mattice) Frost.
Dan was a U.S. Army veteran and had worked for the past nine years at Bosch Automotive Motor Systems in Albion.
He was a Golden Glove Boxer and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved spending time with his grandkids. His family were the most important and precious people in his life.
Dan is survived by three daughters, Crystal Hall and her husband, Charlie, of Ashley, Autumn Kotani and her husband, Pele, of Waianae, Oahu, Hawaii, and Dana Frost, of Fort Wayne; four grandchildren, Kaydance Frost, Rhyatt Hall, Draylen Frost and Denver Hall; two brothers and two sisters, and their spouses, Rick and Connie Frost, of Fort Wayne, Rosalee and Eric Killian, of Columbia City, Dawn Townsend, of Auburn and Derrick Frost, of Auburn; several nieces and nephews; and Dan’s girlfriend, Brenda Anthony.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Debbie Frost; brother, Randy Frost; and two grandchildren, Austin Hall and Olivia Hall.
Services will be held at 10 a.m., on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Indiana, with burial to follow the service at Christian Union Cemetery, Garrett, with Military Honors by the Garrett/Auburn American Legion Honor Guard and the U.S. Army Honor Team.
Calling is Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, from 2-7 p.m., at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to the American Heart Association.
To send condolences to the family visit www.fellerandclark.com.
