WHITELAND — Zadie Lee Conklin, 76, of Whiteland, Indiana, died on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at Greenwood Health Care Center in Greenwood, Indiana.
She was born on Jan. 11, 1946, in Ariton, Alabama, to Robert L. Sanders Sr., and Lee Sanders.
On April 7, 1967, in Ozark, Alabama, she married Thomas Lewis Conklin.
Mrs. Conklin worked as a nurse’s aide for 18 years in Indianapolis and Kalamazoo, Michigan.
She was a member of Grace Communion Church in Indianapolis.
Surviving are her husband of 54 years, Thomas L. Conklin Sr., of Whiteland; a son and daughter-in-law, Thomas L. Conklin Jr., and Chrissy Conklin; five grandchildren, Brad (Chelsea) Conklin, Alan (Rachel) Conklin, Aaron (Kayla) Conklin, T.J. (Crystal) Fuller and Callie Conklin; four great-grandchildren, Parker Fuller, Payton Fuller, Brooklyn Conklin and Brayden Conklin; four sisters, Jewell Johnson, of Ozark, Alabama, Edna Jaramillo, of Colorado, Farrill Griffin, of Ozark, Alabama, and Eunice Sanders, of Phoenix City, Alabama; and two brothers, Cecil Sanders, of Ozark, Alabama, and Foy Sanders, of Ozark, Alabama.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert L. Sanders Jr., and Roy Sanders.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, with Pastor Regan Ford of the First Church of God in Kendallville, officiating.
Burial will follow at Lake View Cemetery in Kendallville.
Visitation is on Friday from noon to 2 p.m., at the funeral home.
View a video tribute after Friday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
