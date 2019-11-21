KENDALLVILLE — Mary Ann Lindsay, 64, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at her residence in Kendallville, Indiana.
Mary Ann was born in West Liberty, Kentucky, on Sept. 9, 1955, to Raymond Lewis and Irene (Collins) Belcher. They preceded her in death.
She married David Warren Griffith-Lindsay on July 7, 2007, at Independent Baptist Church in South Milford.
Survivors include her husband, David Lindsay, of Kendallville; son, Jason and Nancy Stanley, of Wolcottville; stepson, Robert Lindsay, of Wolcottville; three grandsons, Matthew Stanley, Ethan Stanley, and Alexander Stanley; sister, Jeanne and Mark Hart, of Kendallville; sister, Faye Martin, of Kendallville; and brother, Donald Lewis, of Kendallville.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Kathy Lewis in 2009.
Visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, after 3 p.m., at Independent Baptist Church in South Milford.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Independent Baptist Church.
Burial will follow at Orange Cemetery near Rome City.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
