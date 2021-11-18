AUBURN — Mr. Bernard Whittington passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Bryon Wellness Community Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on Nov. 28, 1948, to James and Charlotte (Larowe) Whittington in Auburn, Indiana.
For more than 72 years, Bernard’s wonderful out-going personality created friendships with everyone he met. He was a hardworking, loving, gentle person and a selfless giver until the very end.
Those deeply saddened, but rejoicing that he is walking down streets of gold with a smile on his face are his sister, Beth Ann Gross, of Auburn; brother, Brad and Kari Whittington, of Jacksonville, Florida; sister; Brenda and Tony Darling, of Fort Wayne; and his mother, Charlotte Whittington, of Fort Wayne. Numerous nieces and nephews will always miss their Uncle Hoppy.
He was preceded in death by his father, James; brother, Brent; and brother-in-law, Gene Gross.
The family will have a private service and burial at Cedar Creek Cemetery in Garrett.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn
