BLOOMINGTON — Pat (Patricia) L. (Muckenfuss) Miller passed away in Bloomington, Indiana, on Friday, March 10, 2023.
Pat was born on Feb. 9, 1956, in Columbia City, Indiana, to Donald Dean and Sandra Ann Muckenfuss. Her parents have both passed away.
She was part of the 1974 graduating class of DeKalb High School and received her nursing degree in 1993, from the Lutheran College of Nursing in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
As a nurse, she worked for DeKalb Hospital in med/surge and OB, for the offices of Dr. Anningson, and finished her career as a school nurse for DeKalb Central Schools, retiring in 2013.
Pat met her husband, Rob, in high school when she was 15, and was able to spend 52 years of her life with him. They married at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on May 8, 1976. They welcomed a daughter, Rachael, in 1979, and son, Cory, in 1982. Rob and Pat spent most of their lives in Auburn, Indiana, but Pat convinced Rob to move to Indianapolis, Indiana, in 2013, and Bloomington, Indiana, in 2022, to be closer to some of their grandchildren.
Those who knew Pat, knew that she always put others first. She was one of the best, most loving people in the world. If Pat touched your life in any way, she will never be forgotten. As a daughter and sister, she was protective and caring. As a friend, she was the glue that held friendships together and the one who could bring sense to the silliness. As a wife, she was devoted and loved with her whole heart. As a mother, she adored her children more than the world and never ceased to offer encouragement and praise. As a grandmother, the sun rose and set on the heads of her “four beautiful grandbabies.” As an aunt, she was the one to go to when something was wrong or when something happy needed to be shared. As a nurse, comfort was her number one goal.
Pat loved daisies, traveling, reading, antiquing and being with her family and friends. She had the opportunity to take many “girls trips” that were “cheaper than therapy” and made her smile. She enjoyed visiting any beach and her many trips to New York City and San Francisco.
Surviving are her husband and the love of her life, Rob Miller, of Bloomington, Indiana; her children and their spouses, Rachael and Matt Havey, of Bloomington, Indiana, and Cory and Dana Miller, of Clermont, Florida; her four grandchildren, Dean (11), Renley (7), Connolly (7), and Ciaran (3); jer two siblings and their spouses, Don and Karen Muckenfuss, of Auburn, Indiana, and Dian and Rick Moore, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and many, many nieces and nephews; and grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
The family will receive friends on Monday from 5-8 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, IN 46706.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family asks for donations to be made to the Indiana Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation — on behalf of Team Dean-O-Mite, Pat’s first grand-child. Donations may be made via link:http://fightcf.cff.org/goto/Deaner2023 or send to Indiana CFF, 8445 Keystone Crossing, #135, Indianapolis, IN 46240 (with Dean-O-Mite/Pat Miller in the memo).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.