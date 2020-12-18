KENDALLVILLE — Daniel Kelly Rowe, 76, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at his residence.
He had resided in Kendallville for a year and in Wolcottville for 10 years, coming from Des Plaines, Illinois.
He was born May 28, 1944, in Upper Sandusky, Ohio, to Everett Lee and Mintie (Reece) Rowe.
He honorably served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War.
Mr. Rowe retired after 25-plus years in customer service with Air Canada at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago.
Surviving are a son, Brian Daniel Rowe, of Chicago; two sisters, Mary Grace Carrie, of Colorado, and Rebecca Lee Tregellis, of Colorado; a brother, Joe David Rowe, of Las Vegas, Nevada; and the mother of his son, Janice Rowe, of Des Plaines, Illinois.
There will be no visitation or services.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
