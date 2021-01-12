KENDALLVILLE — Philip E. Stephan, 77, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at Presence Sacred Heart Home in Avilla, Indiana.
He was born on June 5, 1943, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Donald and Georgia (Nichols) Stephan.
He graduated from Northside High School in Fort Wayne.
On Nov. 9, 1963, in Kendallville, he married Sue Ann Menzel.
Mr. Stephen retired from International Harvester/Navistar. He then worked at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home in Fort Wayne. After his move to Kendallville in December 2010, he worked for Young Family Funeral Homes.
He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Kendallville and a former member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne.
Phil was definitely a people-person. He enjoyed talking and ministering to everyone.
Surviving are his wife, Sue Stephan, of Kendallville; a daughter, Noelle Stephan, of Kendallville; a son, Philip (Deborah) Stephan II, of Kendallville; and four grandsons, Grant, Noah, Christian and Colin.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Janet McGuire.
Due to restrictions of COVID, private funeral services will be held at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, with Chaplain Mike Wakeland of Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville officiating.
Burial will follow at Lake View Cemetery in Kendallville.
The family would like to invite family and friends to view Phil’s service on the Young Family Funeral Home Facebook page on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at 11 a.m.
Preferred memorials may be directed to Church Doctor Ministries, 1230 U.S. 6, #145, Corunna, IN 46730.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
