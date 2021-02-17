ANGOLA — Harold Raymond Locke, 72, passed away on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at 9:30 p.m., surrounded by his loved ones in his rural Angola home. He fought a long battle with lung and bone cancer and COPD/Emphysema.
Harold was born on July 18, 1948, in Angola, Indiana, to Charles and Thelma (Barnhouse) Locke.
He grew up in Steuben County and graduated from Angola High School in 1966.
He was drafted into the United States Army in 1968, and served until 1970, when he was honorably discharged with the rank of SP4 (Equal to a Corporal).
Harold married Rebecca Sue Handley on Aug. 15, 1970, in Angola, Indiana.
He loved NASCAR, baseball, softball, working on cars, trucks and lawn mowers, basically whatever needed fixed. If it had a motor he would work on it. He worked as a mechanic for most of his life.
He worked at Swager Tower, 1000 Acre Campground, Dewey’s Auto Parts (a salvage yard), Union 76 Truck Stop, Apollo Disposal and Lonsbury’s Garage. In 1986, he started working for Steuben County REMC as their mechanic, maintenance and groundskeeper for 25 years, retiring on March 18, 2011.
Surviving are his wife, Rebecca Sue Locke, of Angola, Indiana; sons, Matthew (Lori) Locke, of Benbrook, Texas, and Christopher (Amy) Locke, of Albion, Michigan; daughters, Kimberly Locke and her partner, Hollis Baker, of Angola, Indiana, and Heather (Terry Jr.) Owens, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana; 10 grandchildren, Alexandra (Kyle) Davis, Chandler Locke, Brenna Vives, Adam Owens, Autumn Owens, Kayne Locke, Savannah Whitney, Devin Denino and Anastasia Denino; one great-granddaughter, Norabelle Davis. Also surviving are four sisters, Beverly Jean Hendricks, of Defiance, Ohio, Joyce (Jerry) Wilson, of Auburn, Indiana, Carolyn Dick, of Angola, Indiana, and Donna (Mark) Turner, of Angola, Indiana; and his brother, Lloyd (Sandy) Locke, of Angola, Indiana; along with many, many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant child, “Baby Locke”, sister, Minnie Bailey and brother, Floyd Locke (Lloyd’s Twin).
Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m., on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.
Private funeral services, with Military Honors by Angola American Legion Post 31 and the U.S. Army Honor guard, will be held.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the family in care of Rebecca Locke.
Following local mandates, there will be a limit of 50 people in the facility at a time. For everyone’s safety, masks and social distancing are required. Please use good judgment in the length of your visit or if you are not feeling well, please go on the funeral home website and sign the guestbook with your condolences.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.
