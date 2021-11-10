Paul Brower
COLUMBIA CITY — Paul E. Brower, 92, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Warsaw.
Born on March 2, 1929, in Noble County, Indiana, he was a son of the late William F. Brower and Ora Ethel (Bennett) Brower.
He was an alumnus of Wolf Lake High School.
He retired as a Journeyman at International Association of Machinist after 47 years.
On Nov. 17, 1951, he married Catherine C. Snellenberger. She preceded him in death. They made their home at Big Lake for 35 years, before moving to Columbia City.
Paul proudly served in the U.S. Army from March 1946, to February 1949.
He was a member of the ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio for more than 50 years, a member of the Moose, ex-Fire Chief of Big Lake, Wolf Lake Fire Department, N.R.A National Rifle Association, Scoutmaster of Boy Scouts of America and the American Legion in Albion, Indiana.
He was a professional caterer, enjoyed golfing and especially loved spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his sons, Steven (Wendy) Brower, of Quincy, Michigan, Timothy (Ruby) Brower and Rex (Jody) Brower, both of Columbia City; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and brother, Kenneth Brower, of North Webster.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Donald Brower, Gladys Brower, Edna Brower, Esther Brower, Merle Brower, Charles Brower, Mary Parker and Richard Brower.
The funeral service will be held on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at 3 p.m., at Smith and Sons Funeral Home with visitation two hours prior.
Burial is at Thorn Cemetery. With the Korean War Veterans Honor guard presenting honors.
Memorials in Paul’s honor may be made to Heartland Hospice.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
