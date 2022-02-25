KENDALLVILLE — Edward John Hauger, 70, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at Chateau Rehab in Fort Wayne.
He was born on Feb. 20, 1952, on the farm in rural Gary, South Dakota, to Henry and Ruth (Heiserman) Hauger.
At the age of 2, his family moved to a farm near Clear Lake, South Dakota. He attended eight years of elementary school at Mt. Pleasant Country School and graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1970.
Mr. Hauger honorably served in the U.S. Army.
He was a truck driver and had worked for Trans-Fleet and Holland Freight, both in Fort Wayne.
He was a member of the True Church of God in Jesus Name in Kendallville.
Ed enjoyed riding his motorcycle and being a truck driver. His bubbly personality will be missed by all.
Surviving are a daughter, Theresa Wilson, of Lakeville, Minnesota; a stepdaughter, Sherry (Ernie Nisley) Wallen, of Kendallville; four stepsons, Rick (Barb) Wallen, of Wolcottville, Harold (Jill) Wallen, of Kendallville, Ronald (Tonya) Wallen, of Rome City and Chris Wallen, of Kendallville; three grandchildren, Anikka Wilson, Garett Wilson and Eliott Wilson; numerous step-grandchildren; two brothers, William David (Margaret) Hauger, of South Dakota, and Frances Henry (Kristi) Hauger, of Clear Lake, South Dakota; and the mother of his daughter, Mary Plank.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Donna Marie Schilling and Janet Ruth Labat; a brother, Lawrence Joseph Hauger; and his ex-wife, Geneva Wallen.
Visitation will be Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, from 4-7 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at 7 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Abe Prater of True Church of God in Jesus name officiating.
Burial will be in South Dakota.
Preferred memorials are to the True Church of God in Jesus Name.
View a video tribute after Monday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
