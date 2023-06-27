Barry Ruble

AVILLA — Barry Dalton Ruble, 68, of Avilla, Indiana, died unexpectedly on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at his residence.
He was born on Aug. 18, 1954, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Farold Dalton and Margaret Elaine (Kaiser) Ruble. They preceded him in death.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, Kevin Daryl Ruble; a sister, Darlene Holsinger; a nephew, Brian Holsinger; a niece, Dedra Sue Holsinger; three sisters-in-law, Carolyn Mendenhall, Shirley Cory and Sharon Fulk; and a brother-in-law, Kenneth Amstutz Jr.
Barry graduated from East Noble High School in 1972.
He worked at Flint & Walling, Hendrickson Suspension, and escorted manufactured homes before retiring.
He was honored to drive his 1969 Z-28, which belonged to his brother. He enjoyed riding his 1948 Panhead and 1985 Wideglide Harley Davidsons, but, most of all, he adored his Australian Shepherd, Buddy; and the love of his life, Mona.
Barry had a great love of music, flowers, gardening, and his home and peaceful environment which was surrounded by wildlife and birds. Barry was a simple man who enjoyed a simple life with his family, friends, and his home he called paradise. He always told Mona, “This is the closest thing to heaven on Earth we will ever have.” Barry will be remembered for his brassy sense of humor.
Surviving are his wife of 51 years, Mona Theresa (Amstutz) Ruble, of Avilla; a sister, Cynthia (Bill) Wagner, of Middlebury; a nephew, Steven (April) Holsinger, of Hendersonville, North Carolina; two brothers-in-law, Michael (Linda) Amstutz, of Auburn and Richard Amstutz, of Kendallville; an uncle, Marvin (Bonnie) Hart, of Kendallville; 18 nieces; and 14 nephews.
Visitation is on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, from 2-4 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville.
The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at 4 p.m., at the funeral home with Father William Kummer officiating.
Private burial will be at a later date.
Preferred memorials may be directed to the Humane Society of Noble County, 1305 Sherman St., Kendallville, IN 46755.
View a video tribute after Wednesday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.