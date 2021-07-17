AVILLA — Heidemarie "Heidi" (Schröeder) Hull, 65, of Avilla, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at her home following an illness.
A Christian with a soft spot for animals, Heidi was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. She had a heart for helping people, and was described as "heaven-sent" by her husband, Jack, who was first smitten by her kind smile.
Born on July 17, 1955, in Duisburg, Germany, Heidi first came to the United States as a child when her stepfather was transferred with the military, and later returned as an adult.
Heidi was a production worker at Tokheim in Albion, Indiana, for 14 years. It was there that she met her husband, Jack Hull. They were wed on Nov. 24, 1984.
Heidi was a homemaker for several years and then worked at the Walmart bakery in Kendallville for 11 years, before retiring. She was a member of Pathway Community Church in Fort Wayne.
Heidi is survived by her husband, Jack Hull, of Avilla; sons, Michael Hull, of Avilla and Tanner Hull, of Auburn; stepdaughter, Heather (Don) Williams, of Fort Wayne; stepson, Adam (Shavon) Hull, of Auburn; grandchildren, Jayden Hull, Gillian Hull, Tori Hull, Brittany Hull, Camille Hull, Xaden Williams, Josie Hull and Lilly Hull. Also surviving is brother, Werner (Christina) Schröeder, of Austria; sisters, Diana (Scott) Hackler, of Westfield and Christina King, of Fort Wayne.
Heidi was preceded in death by her mother, Hannelore (Schröeder) Gappinger; and her stepfather, John R. Gappinger.
Services to be held at Pathway Community Church, 1010 Carroll Road, Fort Wayne, on Saturday, July 24, 2021, with visitation from 10-11 a.m., with the service following at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials may be made to The Blessed Portion, which supports the homeless ministry at P.O. Box 188, Garrett, IN 46738.
Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, Indiana.
