ANGOLA — Glenn G. Leach, 69, of Angola, Indiana, passed away suddenly on Monday, April 19, 2021, at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital in Angola, Indiana.
He was born on May 18, 1951, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Donald F. and Helen I. (Deal) Leach.
He married Joyce M. Wendel on Nov. 25, 1977.
Glenn had worked at Trans-Guard Industries in Angola, Indiana, and then retired from Ashley Industrial Mold in Ashley, Indiana.
He attended St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Angola, Indiana.
Glenn was a United States Navy veteran and a member of Angola American Legion Post 31.
He was also a member of the Angola Elks Lodge 2398 and enjoyed donating his time to help around the Lodge.
Glenn enjoyed golfing, but most of all he loved spending time with his family.
Surviving are his wife, Joyce M. Leach, of Angola, Indiana; two sons, Shane Leach, of West Lafayette, Indiana, and Chad Leach, of Angola, Indiana; and three grandchildren, Landon Leach, Connor Leach and Payton Leach. Also surviving are his sisters, Connie (Steve) Cress, of Phoenix, Arizona, and Karen Matthias, of Fort Wayne, Indiana.
There will be no services held at this time.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.
