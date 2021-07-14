HAMILTON — Joan L. Gnagy, 87, passed away on Monday, July 12, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne.
Joan was born on June 7, 1934, in Angola, Indiana, daughter of the late John (Jack) and Beatrice (Bea) Crain.
She was a 1952 graduate of Hamilton High School.
Joan married Jerald (Jerry) Gnagy Sr., on July 25, 1959, in Kendallville, Indiana, and he preceded her in death on April 2, 2012.
She worked for Moore Business Forms (now RR Donnelley) for 48 years. She was treasurer of Angola Moore Employees Federal Credit Union for 37 years. Joan enjoyed working with her friends all those years.
In her free time, she enjoyed many years of bowling, working in her yard and meeting friends for lunch.
She is survived by two sisters, Sandra Jean Richardville, of Fairland, Oklahoma, and Sharon Lou Smith, of Leo, Indiana; stepson, Jerald “Jed” H. Gnagy Jr., of Hamilton, Indiana; stepdaughter, Sandra Bond, of Garrett, Indiana; many nieces and nephews (several who are very special); a treasured aunt, Janet Kieffer, of Indianapolis, Indiana; and cousin, Pat Kieffer, of Indianapolis, Indiana.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerald; grandson, Alexander Heath Gnagy; and special niece, Penny Domurat.
Visitation for Joan will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021, from 10 a.m. to noon, at Hamilton United Methodist Church, 7780 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, Indiana, with funeral services beginning at noon at the church, with Pastor Mike Smith officiating.
Burial will follow at Hamilton Cemetery, Hamilton, Indiana.
Arrangements are in the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 3985 Church St., Hamilton, Indiana.
The family asks those remembering Joan, to make memorial contributions to the Hamilton Fire Department.
Condolences may be sent to the family, or the online guestbook may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
