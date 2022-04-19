LAOTTO — Mary Hall, 89, of LaOtto, Indiana, passed away peacefully at home, on Sunday, April 17, 2022.
She was born on June 25, 1932, in Hoagland, Indiana, to Arthur and Paula (Rossman) Schroeder.
On June 7, 1958, at St. John's Lutheran Church - Bingen in Hoagland, she married Ned Hall. He preceded her in death on Saturday, April 16, 2022.
Mary was a homemaker and farm wife. She enjoyed gardening and handwriting letters and cards.
Mary was a longtime member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Avilla.
She is survived by a daughter, Cynthia A. Hall; sons, Timothy (Sandra) Hall, Andrew (Christina) Hall and Mark (Lee Ann) Hall; 12 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a brother, Henry Schroeder; and sisters, Norma Jean Uffelman and Jeanette Peters.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Robert Schroeder; and great-grandson, Tanner Smith.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, April 22, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 111 W. Albion St., Avilla, with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Pastor Patrick Kuhlman will officiate.
Visitation will also be from 3-8 p.m., on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Harper Funeral Homes, Avilla Chapel, 530 N. Main St., Avilla.
Burial will be at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery near Avilla.
Contributions in Mary's memory may be directed to Immanuel Lutheran Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence, visit http://www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
