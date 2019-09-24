AUBURN — Janet C. Lewis, 57, died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at her home in Auburn, Indiana.
She was born Dec. 26, 1961, in Auburn, to Clyde E. and Roseanne (Davis) Lewis. They have both passed away.
Janet worked for Roy Jones Dog Shows, of Auburn.
She is survived by a sister, Sandra Lewis, of Cleveland, Ohio.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn.
The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service, from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be given in Janet’s memory to Great Lakes Westie Rescue Inc., www.glwrescu.org or Buckeye Samoyed Rescue, www.buckeyesamoyedrescue.org.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
