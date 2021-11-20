MONTGOMERY, Mich. — Marjorie Jean Dull, 86, of Montgomery, Michigan, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at Ascension Borgess in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
She was born on April 8, 1935, in Williams County, Ohio, to Charles “Carmen” and Lily (Peake) Walker.
On June 30, 1951, Marjorie married Harold Dull, and he preceded her in death in 2014.
Marjorie graduated from Camden-Frontier High School.
She loved sewing, gardening, crafts and putting puzzles together.
Marjorie was a member of the Clear Lake Bible Church.
Marjorie is survived by two daughters, Christine (Darryle) Koski, of Camden and Polly (Bryan) Reed, of Angola, Indiana; one son, Daniel Dull, of Camden; one sister, Marilyn Grindle, of Syracuse, Indiana; six grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Harold, Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents; one brother; and two grandchildren, Daniele Dull and Melissa Dull.
Funeral services for Marjorie Jean Dull will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading, Michigan, with the Rev. Don Lee officiating.
Interment will take place at Clear Lake Bible Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, from 5-8 p.m., at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Clear Lake Bible Church.
To view this obituary or send condolences, please visit eaglefuneralhomes.com.
