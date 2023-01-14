Orla B. Gingerich, age 75, of Topeka, Indiana, died on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, Goshen, Indiana.
A funeral service will be held in Orla’s honor on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at 3 p.m., at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767.
Pastor Harold Gingerich will officiate.
Burial will take place at Hawpatch Cemetery in Topeka, Indiana, following the service.
Family and friends will be received from noon to 3 p.m., prior to the service on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Oral’s honor may be directed to his family.
