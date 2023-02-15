ST. JOE — Rebecca Ann Dowden, 80, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on Nov. 20, 1942, in Auburn, Indiana, a daughter of the late Dallas Leroy and Myrtle Irene (Friend) Christlieb.
She married Marvin LeRoy Dowden on Jan. 19, 1959, in New Haven, Indiana, and he preceded her in death on May 24, 2017.
Surviving are her sons, David Dowden, of Auburn, Indiana, and Douglas Dowden, Butler, Indiana; canine companion, Cody; grandchildren, Brandy Kay (Randy) West, of Simpsonville, South Carolina, Bryan LeRoy Dowden, of Butler, Indiana, and Robert (Chelsea) Dowden, of Indianapolis, Indiana; and great-grandchildren, Alyshia “AJ” West and Conner West, of Simpsonville, South Carolina, and Natalynn Dowden, of Butler, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her daughter and son-in-law, DeeAnn and John Crecelius; daughter-in-law, Katherine Dowden; brothers, Dallas LeRoy Christlieb, John Jay Christlieb and David Richard Christlieb; sister, Esther Irene Cook; and half-brother, Guy Christlieb.
Rebecca worked at Cooper Standard for 30 ½ years. She helped her beloved husband farm and together they mowed the Riverside Cemetery in St. Joe for 20 years. They pulled ponies and then went into raising and showing registered Belgium draft horses.
She loved attending the kid’s sporting events. Rebecca and Marvin traveled to 49 states (all but Alaska). She loved gardening and growing strawberries and tomatoes. After retiring, she loved playing Farm Town on the computer with her friends.
Calling will be held on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, from 4-7 p.m., at Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home in Spencerville, Indiana.
Burial will be at a later date at Riverside Cemetery, St. Joe, Indiana.
To view an online obituary and sign the guestbook visit cbwfuneralhome.com.
