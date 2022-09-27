ALBION — Ann Katherine Hosted, 89, of Albion, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at Orchard Pointe Health Campus in Kendallville.
She was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on April 11, 1933, to Homer and Hazel (Gerig) Garman.
Ann attended Manchester College, before going on to play professional baseball.
She was a player for the South Bend Blue Sox and the Fort Wayne Junior Daises.
She also enjoyed bowling, including on leagues and participating in tournaments. Being a sports fan, Ann enjoyed watching IU, the Indianapolis Colts, and the Cubs. She was an avid reader.
Ann married Paul Hosted on Nov. 20, 1954, in Gaston, Indiana.
Traveling with Paul was one of Ann's favorite things to do, especially summering in the U.P. Paul preceded her in death on May 11, 2007.
She also worked at East Noble High School while her kids were students, retiring after her last child graduated. Later in life, Ann was a member of the cast of the movie "A League of Their Own". She was still receiving requests for autographs from her many fans.
Ann was a member of Brimfield United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her children, Paul "Jeff" (Diane) Hosted, of Albion, Dan (Jeanne) Hosted, of Kendallville and Amy (Bryan) Drerup, of Avilla. Also surviving are grandchildren, Nick (Kandi) Hosted, Mike (Isabel) Hosted, Stacy Hosted, Ryan (Tiff) Hosted, Kyle (Carlie) Hosted, Tiffany Hosted, Amanda (Justin) Abbring and Kayla (Chris Snyder) Drerup; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Kent Garman, of Avilla; sisters, Dotsie (Ron) Patton, of Midland, Michigan, Becky (Carl) Flint, of Albion and Chris Slusher, of Kendallville; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; her parents; sisters, Martha (Doug) Price, Sally (Russ) Tremaine, and Jane (R.D,) Hampshire; sister-in-law, Jean Garman; and brother-in-law, Larry Slusher.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion, with visitation one hour prior.
Visitation will also be from 4-8 p.m., on Wednesday, Sept 28, 2022, at the funeral home.
Ann will be laid to rest next to her husband, at Orange Township Cemetery, near Rome City.
Contributions in Ann's memory may be directed to Brimfield United Methodist Church.
To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.