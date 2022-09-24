ANGOLA — Rex E. Whitcomb, age 81, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.
Rex was born on Sept. 21, 1940, to Rex and Rosemarie Whitcomb, who have preceded him in death. He is also preceded in death by his sister, Joanna Varner; brother, Cecil Whitcomb; and a grandson, Scott McGhee.
Rex is survived by his wife, Martha; his son, Brent Whitcomb (Susan); daughter, Susan McGhee; brother, Steve Whitcomb; sister, Rosalyn Manahan; grandchildren, Jessica Stevenson, Kaitlyn Pingree, Angela King and Brady Whitcomb; and four great-grandchildren.
Rex enjoyed fishing and he was a member of Masonic Lodge 236, Scottish Rite, Pokagon Shrine and the Northeast Indiana Woodworkers.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at noon, at H.E. Johnson Funeral Home at 108 S. West St. Angola, IN 46703.
Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m., on Monday, and run until the time of service.
There will be a Masonic service on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at 10 a.m., at the funeral home.
Arrangements entrusted to H.E. Johnson Funeral Home, Angola.
