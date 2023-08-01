LAGRANGE — Cherie Wagner, 75, of LaGrange, Indiana, died on Friday, July 28, 2023, at her residence.
She was born on July 21, 1948, in Sturgis, Michigan, to A. Wayne and Ada “Pauline” (Hawk) Noland.
On Aug. 5, 1967, in LaGrange, she married Dennis Wagner. He preceded Cherie in death on Sept. 8, 2018.
Cherie was an elementary teacher at Parkside Elementary School in LaGrange for many years. She retired from there in 2012.
She was a long-time member of LaGrange First United Methodist Church, Indiana Retired Teachers Association, National Education Association and Delta Theta Tau.
Surviving Cherie are her father, A. Wayne Noland, of LaGrange; her daughter, Kristie Hensley, of LaGrange; and her significant other, Tim Sheets, of Kannapolis, North Carolina; son, Michael and Tammy Wagner, of Vero Beach, Florida; and a brother-in-law, Gary and Sharon Wagner, of Greenwood Arkansas.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at LaGrange First United Methodist Church, 209 W. Spring St., LaGrange, IN 46761.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, from 4-8 p.m., at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, IN 46761.
Memorial contributions may be directed in Cherie’s memory, to Ark Animal Rescue & Adoption or LaGrange First United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.