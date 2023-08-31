KENDALLVILLE — John E. Bonar, 93, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, after a long illness at his residence.
He was born on Feb. 27, 1930, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
John joined the Marine Corps immediately after high school in 1948, and later joined the Army National Guard in 1951. He served in the Civil Air Patrol in the 1950s as assistant wing commander of the 57th Wing, earning an aeronautical rating. John participated in 12 air rescue missions. He was also an escort for a contingent of the Brazilian Civil Air Patrol and awarded a Vice Commodore Rank in the Brazilian Civil Air Patrol in 1959.
On Aug.17, 1952, he married Lorene H. Genda at Evangelical United Brethren Church in Avilla. She preceded him in death on April 21, 2019.
Mr. Bonar worked for McCray Refrigeration Company in Kendallville, Starcraft in Emma as a purchasing agent, Uniform Printing in Kendallville as assistant manager and later for Mavis Radio in Auburn as a salesman, until retirement in 1992. After retirement he drove for the Noble County Council on Aging.
He served as a Reserve Deputy Sherriff, worked as an EMT with the Noble County EMS for four years, and was a 30-year member of the Kendallville Fire Department. He was also a Scoutmaster for Troop 102 and attended training at Philmont Scout Reservation in New Mexico. He was a troop leader for the National Boy Scout Jamboree in Pennsylvania, and served as a board member of the Anthony Wayne Council. He received many awards in Scouting, including a Silver Beaver, the highest award given to a volunteer.
John and Lorene enjoyed traveling and had been to all 50 states and 26 countries on four continents.
Surviving are five grandchildren, Cody, Bryce, Adelaide, Aidan and Luke Bonar; and best friends who were like family Jeff and Jodi Manier and family, of Kendallville.
He was also preceded in death by his son, Jon A. Bonar.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, with Pastor Josh Pfeiffer officiating.
Burial will be at Lake View Cemetery, Kendallville.
Honor guard services will be provided by members of the Veterans Honor Guard.
Pallbearers are members of the Kendallville Fire Department.
Calling is Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, from 3-7 p.m., and one hour prior to the services on Tuesday, all at the funeral home.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
