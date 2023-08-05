AUBURN — Lori Openlander Patee, 60, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
Lori was born on Aug. 28, 1962, in Auburn, a daughter of the late Olan Wayne and Barbara Ann (Moss) Openlander.
She was a 1980 graduate of DeKalb High School. She went on to Huntington Beauty College and earned her degree in cosmetology.
She was a hair stylist for many years and had worked at Fiesta in Auburn, then later as an independent stylist.
She attended Auburn Missionary Church during her childhood and adolescence years.
Being an aunt was one of the greatest blessings in her life.
She is survived by her husband, Allen Patee, of Auburn; stepsons, Michael and Matthew; sister, Brenda (Jeff) Freese, of Auburn; brother, Eric (Jewel) Openlander, of Waterloo; nieces, Lexie (Chad) Voglewede, of Fort Wayne, Lydia Freese, of Auburn and Erica (Heath) Moynahan, of Garrett; nephew, Ryan Openlander, of Waterloo; great-nieces and nephews, Makayla, Parker, Lexie, Corbin, Brody, Mitchell, Mason, Evelyn, Hazel and Reis; uncle, Tony Angelo; cousins, Cheryl, Richard, John, Michelle and Michael; honorary niece, Amy Brown; and many extended cousins on her mother's side.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents, Ralph and Maureen Moss and Olan and Georgia Openlander; aunts, Gloria, Rose, Waunita and Sally; uncle, Lee; and cousin, Jim Snyder.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m., at Pinnington Funeral and Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
Pastor Andy Grimes will be officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to the family for expenses.
Burial will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery, Auburn.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.
