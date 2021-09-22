ORLAND — Charles L. Rude, 70, of Orland, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital in Angola, Indiana.
He was born on Sept. 12, 1951, in Angola, Indiana, to Harold L. and Myrtle L. (Zimmerman) Rude.
He graduated from Prairie Heights High School.
Charles was a farmer for all his life. He raised Hereford cattle and hogs and worked the fields on the farm.
He attended Stroh Church of Christ.
Charles was always ready to play games like Euchre, Uno, Pitt or Skipbo, especially with his nieces and nephews. He was a hardworking man, loyal and loved spending time with his family.
Surviving are his sisters, Barbara Henderson, of Orland, Indiana, and Bonnie (Albert L.) Henderson, of Orland, Indiana. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Beverly Van Wagner.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana, with Pastor Mike Hamm officiating.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at the funeral home and from 10-11 a.m., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, prior to the service.
Burial will be at Jackson Prairie Cemetery, Orland, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be made to the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.
