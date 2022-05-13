GARRETT — Scott Michael Egly, 40, passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at his home in Garrett, Indiana.
He was born on Sept. 24, 1981, in Auburn to Christopher and Paula (Kennedy) Egly.
Scott was a 2000 graduate of Garrett High School.
He married Amanda Jolyne Puckett on Dec. 17, 2004, in Auburn.
Scott worked for Mossberg Industries in Garrett.
He enjoyed scrapping metal and was known by many as Porkchops Junk Removal. He didn’t know a stranger and enjoyed socializing with anyone who would give him a minute. Scott loved spending time with his nieces, nephews and cousins.
Surviving are his parents, Christopher and Paula Egly, of Garrett; wife, Amanda Egly, of Garrett; daughter, Hannah, of Muncie; sister, Nicole Marie Egly, of Waterloo; father-in-law, Brian Zipfel, of Ohio; mother-in-law, Debra Puckett Zipfel, of Ohio; brothers-in-law, Eddie (Katrina) Groce, of Ohio, and Michael (Andrea) Elders, of Ohio; many nieces and nephews; maternal grandmother, Linda Kennedy, of Auburn; and paternal grandparents, Phillip and Katherine Egly, of Auburn.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Paul “Butch” Kennedy; and Libby, his beloved best furbaby.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, May 16, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with Brother Bud Owen officiating.
Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m., on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the funeral home.
Pallbearers include, Cyrus Felton, Kyle Kennedy, Justin Fry, Preston Kennedy, Brandon Delong, Baron Kennedy and John Henderson.
Memorials may be directed to Feller and Clark Funeral Home to help with expenses.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
