KENDALLVILLE — Gladys Juanita Galbraith, age 94, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Orchard Pointe.
Mrs. Galbraith was born in Becket, Montana, on March 3, 1927, to Ralph L. and Hazel M. (McBroom) Allen. They preceded her in death.
After graduation she married her husband of 70 years, Colnul “Coney” Galbraith in Waterford, Michigan, on Oct. 24, 1946. He preceded her in death on Jan. 17, 2017.
Juanita was a homemaker most of her life, but did spend many years volunteering at Parkview Noble Hospital and driving for Northeastern Center in Kendallville.
She was a member of Faith United Methodist Church.
Juanita and Coney were both blessed to have traveled to all 50 states in the U.S., and enjoyed their many adventures together. She also enjoyed playing bingo. Her greatest joy was taking care of her family and friends.
Survivors include her son, Gary and Eileen Galbraith, of Leonard, Michigan; grandchildren, Brandon Galbraith, Brett Galbraith, Brice Galbraith, Heidi and Gary Speelman, Becky VanderKaay and David and Misty VanderKaay; great-grandchildren, Karlee Speelman, Jakob Speelman, Abby VanderKaay, Zach VanderKaay and Oliver Galbraith; great-great-grandchild, Griffin VanderKaay; and sister, Ruth Ann Goodson, of Waterford, Michigan.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Colnul; daughter, Diane VanderKaay; brothers, Charles “Chuck” Allen, James Allen, Virgil Allen and Donald Allen.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, from 4-7 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at noon, at the funeral home, with a visitation prior from 10 a.m., to noon.
Burial will take place at Lake View Cemetery, Kendallville.
Memorial donations may be made to Heartland Hospice of Fort Wayne, 1315 Directors Row, Ste. 210, Fort Wayne, IN 46808.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
