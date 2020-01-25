NEW HAVEN — Margaret Lena Diederich Brett Conrad, 101, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Sacred Heart Home in Avilla, Indiana.
Born in Garrett, Indiana, on June 25, 1918, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Mollie (Pausel) Diederich.
She grew up in Garrett and lived there until moving to Fort Wayne, Indiana, after her marriage to her first husband, David Brett.
She was a homemaker while raising her children, and retired from Fort Wayne Drug Co.
After her marriage to Wilbur Conrad, they moved to New Haven, Indiana.
Margaret loved spending time at the lake, riding many miles on her bicycle with her sister and brother, and taking trips to Shipshewana with her sister and brother.
Margaret is survived by her children, Judith (Joel) Vogel, Michael (Sally) Brett, and Nancy (Larry) Bandelier; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Virginia Strock, of Garrett; brother, Wayne Diederich; and brother-in-law, Norvin McClure.
She was preceded in death by both her husbands; two sisters; and one brother.
Visitation will take place from 10-11 a.m., Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, IN 46738
Services will take place at 11 a.m., Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home.
Burial will take place at Christian Union Cemetery, Garrett.
Memorials may be sent to St. James Lutheran Church, New Haven, or Sacred Heart Home, Avilla.
You may send a condolence or sign the online register book by visiting www.thomasfuneralhome.org.
