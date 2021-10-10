SOUTH WHITLEY — Geraldine Graves, 88, of South Whitley, Indiana, passed away Thursday morning, October 7, 2021 at Peabody Retirement Community.
Born July 23, 1933 in Pierceton, she was the daughter of Arthur Earl Barker and Minnie Mae (Weaver) Barker Kling.
She attended Columbia City High School. On May 5, 1951, she married Junior Graves. In 1973, Geraldine began working at the South Whitley Library and retired in 1997. She was a member of South Whitley United Methodist Church.
Geraldine is survived by her daughters, Becky (Junior) Martin and Kimberly (Scott) Brown; son-in-law, Jerry Shilling; grandchildren, Andrea (Jeremy) Markham, Jodi (Shon Little) Shilling, Justin (Danielle) Shilling, Ryan (Abigail Reames) Martin, Trenton (April) Martin, Kaleb (Carli Ferrari) Brown and Kylee (Isaac) Anderson; and 10 great-grandchildren. Aside from her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Rickie Lynn Graves; daughter, Brenda Shilling; grandson, Kameron Brown; brothers, Lester Barker, Truman Barker, Robert Barker; and sisters, Helen Snepp, Orpha Thornburg, Berniece Wood, Devona Morrical and Jeraldine Jackson.
Private services will be held. Memorial donations may be given in memory to South Whitley United Methodist Church or the donor's choice. Donations may be mailed to DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
Visit DeMoneyGrimes.com to send Geraldine's family online condolences or sign the online guest book.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.