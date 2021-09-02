HILLIARD, Ohio — John King Wilder, 74, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Hilliard, Ohio.
He was born on Sept. 8, 1946, in Angola, Indiana, to Richard and Frances (née King) Wilder. His parents preceded him in death.
John earned a high school diploma in 1964, from Angola High School and both a Bachelor of Arts degree and Master of Education degree from Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana.
Throughout his career, John was an educator and coach at several levels, including Central Catholic and Lafayette Jefferson high schools in Lafayette, Indiana; Purdue University; and Tri-State (now Trine) University in Angola.
After teaching high school biology, he worked as a research lab manager in the Biology Department at Purdue University. He ended his career as the director of security at Lafayette Jefferson High School.
John’s great love of and passion for volleyball led him to coach at many levels over his lifetime. In addition, John continued to play on senior age-group division teams at local and national tournaments and coached many of these teams as well.
As a role model and mentor, John made an impact on many. This is shown not only from his teaching and coaching, but also by his family who loved him dearly. Many people have said that they are better people because they knew John and that he was “one of the good guys”.
John is survived by his wife, Sharon (née Wells) Wilder; daughters, Juli (Ben) Kern and Robin (Ron) Gabrisko; seven grandchildren; siblings, Martha Johnsen, Nancy (Terry) Curran and Bill (Nancy) Wilder; several nieces and nephews; and Gordon Walter, an uncle.
To read a full obituary, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Schoedinger Dublin.
John requested that his body be donated to science through Ohio State University. Thus, a memorial service will be planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John’s name to the James Cancer Hospital OSUCCC, in care of the Ohio State University Foundation, or to Hospice of Central Ohio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.