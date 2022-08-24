ANGOLA — J. William “Bill” Meyers, 102, of Angola, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at Lakeland Rehab & Healthcare Center in Angola, Indiana.
He was born on Aug. 18, 1920, in Henry County, Ohio, near Napoleon, to John I. and Katharine E. (Sickmiller) Meyers.
Bill graduated from Angola High School in 1937. He married the love of his life, Ruth E. Brooks, on Sept. 26, 1948.
Bill was a farmer in his early years. He had also worked for the Indiana State Highway Department. In 1978, he became the Superintendent of the Steuben County Highway Department until his retirement in 1986.
Bill was the oldest member of Angola United Methodist Church.
Bill had a very impressive Masonic record. He was an 80-year member of Angola Masonic Lodge #236, where he was the Worshipful Master in 1946, 1947, 1992, and 2004. He was a member of Angola York Rite since 1948, serving as High Priest, Illustrious Master and Eminent Commander. He served as Grand High Priest of the Grand Chapter Royal Arch Masons of Indiana, in 1986. He was a member of the Fort Wayne Scottish Rite Valley for 78 years. He was proud to receive his 75-year certificate of membership. He was also a member of Angola Preceptory #2 Yeomen of York, where he was a charter member; Holy Royal Arch Knight Templar Priest; Indiana York Rite College #55; Red Cross of Constantine and Allied Masonic Degrees, where he served at Sovereign Master of Pokagon Council #147. He was a charter member of organizing the York Rite Tri-State Festival in 1974, which will be conducting its 50th Festival in 2023.
He received several honors such as the Order of the Purple Cross and the Knight Commander of the Temple.
Surviving are his children, Cheryl (Terry) Coggeshall, of Angola, Indiana, Barbara Longman, of Kettering, Ohio, William G. (Judy Hutchinson) Meyers, of Medical Lake, Washington, and Debra D. Meyers, of Angola, Indiana; and his grandson, Jason Eric Savage, of Portland, Oregon. Also surviving are his beloved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife of 59 years, Ruth E. Meyers, on July 26, 2007; and brothers, Kenneth W. Meyers and Harold E. Meyers.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m., on Monday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Angola United Methodist Church.
Masonic services will be held at 6 p.m., on Monday, Oct. 29, 2022, at the church by Angola Masonic Lodge #236.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2022, at Angola Methodist Church.
Pastor Tim Terrell will be officiating.
Burial will be at Circle Hill Cemetery, Angola, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be made to Cameron Woods for their Maintenance Fund.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
