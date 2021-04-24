ANGOLA — Brandon Scott Kuhn, 41, of Angola, Indiana, and of Grand Cayman, passed away suddenly on Monday, April 27, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Angola, Indiana.
He was born on Dec. 24, 1978, in Angola, Indiana, to Ted and Patricia A. (Pollock) Kuhn.
He married Frances Robinson on Aug. 26, 2005.
Brandon attended Pleasant Lake Mennonite Church while in Indiana, and Wesleyan Holiness Church while in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.
He grew up in Indiana, but if adventure called, Brandon would go. He enjoyed traveling. One day during his travels, on an excursion from a cruise ship, Brandon walked into the Blue Iguana Souvenir Outlet and met his wife, the love of his life, in the Cayman Islands.
He became a part of her home and a father to his stepdaughter in Grand Cayman, while keeping rooted in Indiana as well. He was always up for any kind of new escapade, including road trips, even with no end point in mind.
Brandon loved going garage sale shopping and would not leave until he found at least one small item to purchase so that he would not offend the seller. Shoes were his passion. He would buy them brand new and redesign them to his unique style. He had more shoes than most could imagine.
He was always the first to be up for charitable events, including joining his sister’s Relay For Life team and participated fully with the costumes and themes each year. Brandon was a kid at heart and children loved him. Brandon loved them as well. Animals also loved him because they could sense his kind and gentle nature. His biggest love for animals was for cats. He had several neighbor cats in the Cayman Islands that adored him.
He loved running around creating his own movies on the video camera as well. Brandon was also known for his love of food. Walking was something he enjoyed, whether it was on the beach in the sand, or out in the country in Indiana. Brandon was the one that would show up when needed for small to big things like picking up his father and taking him grocery shopping whenever needed, to helping someone in the middle of a cold snowy night.
His silliness and love for others will be cherished in our memories, but Brandon will most be remembered for having the kindest and most gentle soul. Hopefully, Brandon can now see himself through our eyes and how missed he will be until we see him again in heaven someday. See you later, Dino, we love you.
Surviving are his wife, Frances Robinson Kuhn, of Grand Cayman; father, Ted Kuhn, of Angola; stepdaughter, Kendra Bodden, of Grand Cayman and Canada; grandmother, Lois (Osmun) Howe, of Angola, Indiana; brothers, Brian (Jenifer) Kuhn, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, and Brent (Angel) Kuhn, of LaGrange, Indiana; and sister, Heather (Juan) Gonzales, of Angola, Indiana. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews; and his kitty, Lizzy, in Cayman Islands.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia A. Kuhn in 2003; grandmother, Viola (Waters) Kuhn in 1964; grandfather, Charles R. Kuhn in 1974, Royce G. Pollock in 1990; step-grandfather, Paul H. Howe in 2012; and step-grandmother, Olive (Dodd) Kuhn in 1988.
Memorial services will be held at noon on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Pleasant Lake Community Church, with Pastor Chris Schafer officiating.
Memorials may be made to the family, in care of Heather Gonzales, to help with expenses.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.
