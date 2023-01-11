KENDALLVILLE — Betty Lue Green, 94, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville, after a long battle with dementia.
She was born in Elkhart, Indiana, on Dec. 25, 1928, to Orval Bernard and Lois Irene (Hite) Ritter.
On Dec. 21, 1947, in Cromwell, Indiana, she married James Roy Green.
Betty was a homemaker for most of her life. She was a hard worker, as they lived on a farm. After they retired and moved to the lake, she enjoyed it when their grandkids and great-nieces and great-nephews came to stay and enjoy the lake. Betty loved to visit. She would often go on Sunday drives to visit distant relatives and friends.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Roy, in February 2004; two sons, David R. Green, on May 5, 2018, and Jody K. Green, on Dec. 13, 2022; and a niece, Melody Emrick, on April 10, 2007.
She is survived by her granddaughter, Danielle Cochran, of Pinehurst, Texas; grandson, Dustin Green, of Hockey, Texas; her sister, Ellen Miller, of Kendallville; a niece, Shelly (Ed “Pork”) Waldron, of Albion, Indiana; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at noon, at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, S. State St., Kendallville, with Pastor Keith Perry, of Open Door Community Church, Wolcottville, officiating.
Burial will take place at Woodruff Cemetery.
Visitation is also on Monday, beginning at 11 a.m., until the time of the services.
Preferred memorials are to the Noble County Humane Society.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
