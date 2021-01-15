WATERLOO — Annis Squier went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. She passed away at her Waterloo home surrounded by family.
Mrs. Squier was born on Dec. 13, 1933, in Knott County, Kentucky, to Melvin and Laura (Handshoe) Crager.
She married Richard (Dick) Squier Sr., on May 17, 1952, in Hudson, Indiana. He resides in Waterloo.
Ann dedicated her life to being a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her family was her priority and her example of love and devotion will live on for generations.
Her beloved survivors include her husband of 68 years, Dick Squier, of Waterloo; daughters and sons-in-law, Patty and Duaine Manon of Kendallville, Donna and Mark Reinoehl, of Waterloo and Tina and Mike Bassett, of Auburn; son, Rocky Squier, of Waterloo; 10 grandchildren and their spouses, Mandy and Jon Young, Derek and Joanna Manon, Grant and Caroline Manon, Sonya and Jason Leppelmeier, Zachary and Amber Reinoehl, Ben Reinoehl, Kassie and Kindra Reinoehl, Patrick and Leah Bassett, Braden Bassett, and Trey and Kendall Squier. She was also blessed with nine great-grandchildren who adored her. Also surviving are her brothers and sisters and their spouses, Agnes Boleyn, Viola Morales, Dorlas and Gary Oliver, Bonnie and Earl Conley, John and Cindy Crager, Bernie and Nancy Crager and Steve and Deb Crager.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Cathy Bonecutter in 1991. She was also preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Bill Bonecutter; three brothers, Raymond Crager, George Crager and Carlos Crager; sister, Dorothy Mosley; and her great-granddaughter, Nora Young.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, from 4-7 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., in Waterloo.
A private family Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at Corunna United Brethren in Christ Church in Corunna, with Gabe Pranger officiating.
A public graveside service will take place on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at 3 p.m., at Sedan Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Corunna United Brethren Church, 315 S. Bridge St., Corunna, IN 46730 or the Alzheimer’s Association, 6324 Constitution Drive, Fort Wayne, IN 46804.
Per Gov. Holcomb’s mandate, face coverings and social distancing will be required. There will only be 25 people allowed inside the funeral home for visitation at one time, so visitors may need to be prepared to wait outside.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo.
