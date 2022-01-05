PLEASANT LAKE — Betty L. Carpenter, 94, of Golden Lake, Pleasant Lake, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on April 15, 1927, in Angola, Indiana, to Jay and Ethel (Loney) Bolinger.
Betty graduated from Angola High School in 1945.
She married Max D. Carpenter on Aug. 28, 1945.
Betty was a homemaker in her own home.
She was past President of the Angola American Legion Auxiliary.
Surviving are her children, Gary Carpenter, of Golden Lake, Pleasant Lake, Indiana, and Barbara (James) Provines, of Hamilton, Indiana; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Max D. Carpenter, on Sept. 9, 2016; and her four siblings, Opal Huss, Mary Newbauer, Donald “Duff” Bolinger and Ruby Word.
Memorial services are pending.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.
