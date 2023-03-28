GOSHEN — Verna I. Zook, 95, of Goshen, Indiana, went to be with her Lord and Savior at 12:58 p.m., on Friday, March 24, 2023, at Goshen Hospital, Goshen.
She was born on Oct. 7, 1927, in Allen County, Indiana, to Simon and Mary (Steury) Graber.
On Oct. 23, 1949, in Elkhart County, Indiana, she married Simon Zook. He died on Feb. 7, 2019.
Surviving are a son, Larry Devon Zook and his fiancée, Cindy Roberts; two grandchildren, Stacy (Jason) Hanaway and Travis (Sarah) Zook; five great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Keenan Hanaway, Olivia, Spencer, and Allyson Zook, all of Wolcottville; and two sisters, Barbara Mast and Betty Hochstetler, both of Nappanee.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a daughter-in-law, Dora Zook; three sisters, Sarah Huster, Josephine Miller and Martha Beachy; and three brothers Joel, Marlin and Victor Graber.
Verna was a homemaker and co-owner of Zook Inc., and V&S Inc.
She was a member of Salem Mennonite Church, New Paris, and she was known for her delicious cinnamon rolls, which she generously shared with her family and friends.
Visitation will be from 2-7 p.m., on Friday, March 31, 2023, at Fairhaven Mennonite Church, 13513 S.R. 4 Goshen.
There will be one hour of visitation prior to the 10 a.m., funeral service on Saturday, April 1, 2023, also at Fairhaven Mennonite Church.
Services will be conducted by Pastor Terrill Yoder.
Burial will be at Thomas Cemetery, Goshen.
Memorials may be given to Turning Point Ministries, Faith Mission or World Missionary Press.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be offered at millerstewartfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.