ANGOLA — Michael William Hays, 70, died at his home in Angola, Indiana, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.
He was born on July 22, 1949, in Moline, Illinois.
He graduated from Alexis High School and from Western Illinois University with a bachelor of science degree.
Michael married Cathy R. Schwarzentraub in 1972.
He had worked as an engineer and plant manager for Camshaft Machine and then for General Products, both of Angola. Later on, he retired as an engineer from Dometic of LaGrange.
Michael was the former president and board member of Cameron Memorial Community Hospital in Angola, and also former president and board member of Steuben County United Way.
Surviving are his wife, Cathy R. Hays, of Angola; two sons, Brett Hays, of Steuben County, Indiana, and Cole (Kristin) Hays, of Illinois; brother, John (Jennifer) Hays, of Illinois; and two sisters, Mary Ann (Dale) Nannen, of Illinois, and Sharon (Bill) Ciulini, of Illinois. Also surviving are his two grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life reception will be held from 3-6 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Zollner’s Club House, Trine University, in Angola, Indiana.
Memorials may be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences may be expressed online through the funeral home website at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.
