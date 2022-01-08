COLUMBIA CITY — Clinton Eugene Ile, 85, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 at Peabody Memorial Retirement Home.
Born on June 14, 1936, in Wayne County, Illinois, he was the son of Vernard C. and Army (Merrick) Ile.
Clint was born and raised in Illinois. He joined the U.S. Air Force in 1955, and served during the Cold War.
On May 13, 1955, he married Sherrie Marie Goodin. He and his family moved to Walton, Indiana, in 1964, before moving to Columbia City in 1974.
After serving 12 years in the Air Force and in the Vietnam War, Clint was honorably discharged and would begin a career driving truck. He retired from Holmes and Company as a short haul truck driver.
Clint was a member of Community Bible Church and had been a member of VFW Post 5582, American Legion Post 98, Eagles #1906 and the Abate of Indiana Motorcycle Club.
After the passing of his wife in 2007, Clint found happiness again with the companionship of Barb Lemon.
Survivors include his daughters, Roegena Ile, Laura Ann Wilson and Robin (Rick) Hare; son, Johnny Lee (Stefanie) Ile; sister, Diane McKinney; brother, Randy (Sybbie) Ile; eight grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Along with his parents; wife of 52 years; and companion of 10 years; he was also preceded in death by his brother, Charles Ile.
Visitation will be from 1-5 p.m., on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at the funeral home, with visitation one hour prior.
Pastors Dave Staedtler and John Cummings will be officiating.
His service may also be watched live through Facebook on DeMoney-Grimes Live page.
Burial will follow at Nolt Cemetery with military honors being rendered by the Whitley County Korean War Veteran’s Honor Guard.
Memorial donations may be given in memory to Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana or Community Bible Church.
Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com to send his family online condolences or sign the online guestbook.
