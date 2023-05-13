AUBURN — Mildred “Jeanette” Klein, 80, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, May 11, 2023.
Jeanette was born at home on May 24, 1942, in Brown County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Thomas and Viola (Day) McNown.
In 1960 after she graduated from Georgetown High School, Georgetown, Ohio, she worked at Western-Southern Insurance Company in Cincinnati, Ohio.
While in Cincinnati, she met her future husband, John, and they were married in September 1967, at Russellville, Ohio.
One of Jeanette’s greatest joys was raising her two daughters as a stay-at-home mom. She was also very proud of her only grandchild, Emily.
Jeanette was an avid runner and was very competitive in her age group. She and John ran a half marathon together on their 25th wedding anniversary. She enjoyed raising flowers, hiking in national and state parks, photography, and being with family and friends.
Jeanette is survived by her husband of 55 years, John; daughter, Deborah (Brad) Peart; granddaughter, Emily Shaffer; son-in-law, Phil Shaffer; sister-in-law, Gloria Windholtz; brothers-in-law, Robert Klein and David Barkalow; along with several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her daughter, Sharon Shaffer; sisters, Ellen Gelter and Glenda Barkalow; in-laws, George and Rose (Ervin) Klein, sister-in-law, Marsheilla Klein; brothers-in-law, Don Gelter and Roger Windholtz.
There will be no services or calling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.