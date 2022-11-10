LAGRANGE — James J. “Jim” Buchanan, 76, of LaGrange, Indiana, died on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at Majestic Care of Goshen.
He was born on May 2, 1946, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Verlin and Emily (O’Neill) Buchanan.
On March 17, 1994, he married Jerilyn Himes.
He honorably served in the U.S. Army.
Mr. Buchanan was a realtor. He also was the bar manager at VFW Post 2749 in Kendallville, for more than 20 years.
Jim was a member of American Legion Post 381 in Rome City.
Surviving are his wife, Jerilyn Buchanan, of LaGrange; three daughters, Kelly (Mike) Ragland, of Virginia, Jessica (Justin) German, of Elkhart, and Angela Colwell, of LaGrange; a son, Kyle Buchanan, of California; nine grandchildren, Trent Ragland, Travis Ragland, Trace Ragland, Shaylise Buchanan, Dacoda Yerington, Taylor Yerington, Connor German, Caiden German, and Sophia German; two great-grandchildren, Hazel Crump and Hudson Salizar; and two brothers, Dick (Terri) Buchanan, of Fort Wayne and Kevin Buchanan, of Muncie.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Ginger Fricker; and a brother, Charlie Buchanan.
Per Jim’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services.
Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
