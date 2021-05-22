KENDALLVILLE — Lee Dixon, 82, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Friday, May 21, 2021, at Ascension Sacred Heart Home in Avilla.
He was born on June 15, 1938, in Hindman, Kentucky, to Boyd and Edna (Holliday) Dixon.
On July 19, 1957, in Brimfield, Indiana, he married Beverly Darlene Huff. She preceded him in death on Jan. 15, 2011.
Mr. Dixon retired from International Harvester.
Lee was a member of Little Flossie Old Regular Baptist Church in Lisbon.
Surviving are two daughters, Edna (John Petrie) Dixon, of Kendallville and Patty (Jason) Price, of Kendallville; a son, Lee (Sherry) Dixon Jr., of Kendallville; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a sister, Dana M. Homister, of Syracuse; and two brothers, Larry Dixon, of Kendallville and Ryan Dixon, of Florida.
He was also preceded in death by a grandson, Mark Ley Jr.; and brothers, Steve Dixon, Glenn Dixon, Brian Dixon, Duane Dixon and an infant brother.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 24, 2021, at 10 a.m., at Little Flossie Old Regular Baptist Church, with Elders of the Church officiating.
Burial will be at Orange Cemetery.
Visitation is on Sunday, May 23, 2021, from 2-6 p.m.
Per the family’s wishes, masks are required for the services.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Share memories or condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
