FORT WAYNE — Cheryl Lynn Weber, 64, passed away on April 2, 2022.
Cheryl was born and raised in Angola, Indiana, and graduated from Angola High School in 1976.
She married her high school sweetheart, Dan Weber, on May 20, 1978. They had three sons whom they raised in Fort Wayne.
Cheryl loved spending the school year attending her sons’ numerous sporting events and spending the summers at their lake cottage on Jimmerson Lake. Cheryl could often be found sitting in a chair soaking up the sun, playing any of the many activities her grandchildren requested, or snuggling with her beloved dogs. She loved being a mom and grandma.
Cheryl is preceded in death by her parents, Dick and Jean Andrew, of Angola.
She is survived by her sister, Vickie Andrew; husband, Dan Weber; sons, Travis (Kelly), Zach (Melissa) and Cody (Meredith); and grandchildren, Grayson, Colette, Carolina, Hudson, Henson and Ramsey.
Cheryl’s love, generosity, and caring spirit will be missed by all who knew her.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider giving a donation to your local humane society or the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County.
Care Cremation and Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with final care.
