FRANKFORT, Ky. — Patricia Wood-Kirt, 92, of Frankfort, Kentucky, died on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at Parkview Noble Hospital.
Patricia was born on April 16, 1930, in Kentucky.
Patricia’s favorite things were her cat, Penny, and flowers.
She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Diana Weick, of Auburn; daughter, Debbie Tarlton, of Garrett; and son and daughter-in-law, Brad and Lynn Weick, of Florida; grandchildren, Tammie (Ed) Rogusta, John (Nicki) Secrest, Jennifer Weick, Laurie (Tim) Agee, Melissa Secrest and Rahni (Dylan) Sumner; great-grandchildren, Ethan Lester, Isabell Rogusta, Rayana Secrest, Ava Secrest, Dylan Secrest, Keegan Secrest, Josh Agee and Emily Agee; six great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Kirt; daughter, Celeste Bradshaw; brother, Eugene Wood; and grandsons, Richie Heckler and Keith Secrest.
No services will be held.
Burial will be held at Cedar Creek Cemetery, rural Auburn, Indiana.
