COLUMBIA CITY — E. Floyann Frey, 89, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at her residence.
Born Dec. 12, 1931, in Wabash County, Indiana, she was a daughter of John W.B. and Bonita (Altman) Eads.
She graduated from Urbana High School in 1949.
On Aug. 30, 1952, she married Charles Eugene Frey. He preceded her in death.
Floyann worked at Roanoke State Bank as a teller for seven years and More’s Farm Store as a bookkeeper for seven years.
She was a member of Columbia City Church of the Brethren, Twilight Homemakers Club and Jefferson Chapel Women’s Society.
Surviving are her son, Mark E. (Teresa) Frey, of Leesburg; daughters, Vicki (Mark) Eckman, of Kokomo, Tina A. Bolinger, of Columbia City and Mary (Tim) Burelison, of Pierceton; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and brother, John A. Eads of Minnesota.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Frey; brothers, Porter Eads and Larry A. Eads; and sisters-in-law, Doris Eads and Darla Eads.
The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Smith and Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Visitation is from 4-8 p.m., on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at the funeral home. Entombment will follow the service at Covington Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Masks would be appreciated.
Preferred memorials are to Columbia City Church of the Brethren, Parkview Hospice, or Camp Mack Quarters.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
